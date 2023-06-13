Hazy skies return; The 80s continue

Haze and smoke are possible Wednesday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We could see the return of smoke and haze from wildfires in Canada on Wednesday and Thursday. Another plume of smoke will move down from the north which could cause our air quality to reach the moderate zone the next two days.

Surface smoke
Surface smoke(KTTC)

The thickest smoke will stay north of Minneapolis in northern Minnesota for the next two days. We will see an increase in smoke/haze but the impacts from this are not expected to be major.

Air quality forecast
Air quality forecast(KTTC)

The air quality is expected to reach the “moderate” zone on both Wednesday and Thursday. Current guidance is suggesting that conditions will improve by Friday and into the weekend. With the wind shifting the southeast by Friday, that should allow for mixing down toward the surface.

Rain chances ahead
Rain chances ahead(KTTC)

Currently, our rain chances later this week don’t look too promising. Long-range guidance continues to keep showers and storms at a stray to isolated risk Friday into Saturday. The long-range precipitation outlook puts most of the area around 0.10-0.50″ of rain.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

