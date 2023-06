ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – You can join your friends at the Sneaker Ball on Saturday in Rochester.

It’s the 1st Annual Father-Daughter Sneaker Ball.

This is a formal event with sneakers only.

Food, games and prizes will be at the event. Cost is $20 per couple, $5 per additional child.

You can find tickets here.

