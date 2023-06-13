Breezy and mild today; warmer days ahead with isolated showers
High temps will be in the 80s for most of the next several days
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Bright and warm mid-June sunshine and a northwest breeze are working to warm temperatures across the area in the wake of the slow-moving storm system that has brought isolated showers to the area over the past couple of days. While a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out along the Mississippi River in the eastern part of the area, we’re expecting abundant sunshine and tranquil weather for the most part today. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with wind gusts around 20 miles per hour until early in the evening.
Wednesday will be brighter and warmer with a layer of haze aloft in the atmosphere. There will be a slight chance of very sparse showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon and in the early evening hours as a weak cold front approaches from the northwest. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-80s with a light northwest breeze.
We’ll enjoy an abundance of sunshine on Thursday as well. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid-80s and light northwest winds.
The best chance for widespread rain will come early in the weekend as a storm system moves through the area, bringing a round of showers and thunderstorms on Friday evening. A few of those storms may linger into early Saturday. High temperatures will be in the low 80s Friday and the upper 70s on Saturday. A few very isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday as well. Afternoon highs on Father’s Day will be in the low 80s.
The upcoming week will be bright, warm, and very summer-like. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s with the lone rain chance coming next Thursday.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.