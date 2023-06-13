Breezy and mild today; warmer days ahead with isolated showers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Bright and warm mid-June sunshine and a northwest breeze are working to warm temperatures across the area in the wake of the slow-moving storm system that has brought isolated showers to the area over the past couple of days. While a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out along the Mississippi River in the eastern part of the area, we’re expecting abundant sunshine and tranquil weather for the most part today. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with wind gusts around 20 miles per hour until early in the evening.

Bright, warm sunshine will help temps reach the 80s today with a moderate northwest breeze. A stray shower or two will be possible to the east. (KTTC)

There will be chances for a stray shower or two to the east in our local area today. (KTTC)

Wednesday will be brighter and warmer with a layer of haze aloft in the atmosphere. There will be a slight chance of very sparse showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon and in the early evening hours as a weak cold front approaches from the northwest. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-80s with a light northwest breeze.

There will be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the day Wednesday. We'll have bright, warm sunshine throughout the day with high temps in the 80s. (KTTC)

We’ll enjoy an abundance of sunshine on Thursday as well. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid-80s and light northwest winds.

The best chance for widespread rain will come early in the weekend as a storm system moves through the area, bringing a round of showers and thunderstorms on Friday evening. A few of those storms may linger into early Saturday. High temperatures will be in the low 80s Friday and the upper 70s on Saturday. A few very isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday as well. Afternoon highs on Father’s Day will be in the low 80s.

There will be isolated showers in the area over the next few days. The best chance of rain will be on Saturday. (KTTC)

There will be chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the coming day with high temps mainly in the 80s. (KTTC)

The upcoming week will be bright, warm, and very summer-like. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s with the lone rain chance coming next Thursday.

High temperatures in the next week or two will be in the 80s for the most part. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Expect bright, warm sunshine throughout the day, with a slight chance of showers to the east of Rochester. There will be a slight chance of storms late Wednesday, with a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday evening and early in the weekend. #kttcwx #weatherman #weather #minnesota ♬ Epic Inspiration - DM Production

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.