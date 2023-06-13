Biden speaks at chiefs of mission reception

FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen...
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2023.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden hosted a reception for the chiefs of mission at a White House event Tuesday.

The chiefs of mission are the officials in charge of diplomatic offices around the world.

It was Biden’s first event following a root canal Monday, which forced him to cancel his appearance at an event for NCAA champion athletes and postpone a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian and motorcycle driver killed in Winneshiek County crash
Pedestrian and motorcycle driver killed in Winneshiek County crash
This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Adam Fravel moved to Olmsted County Adult Detention Center
Family and friends organize benefit for Madeline Kingsbury.
Madeline Kingsbury’s parents file motion to remove Adam Fravel’s visitation, contact with children
Close friend of Madeline speaks out.
‘I am furious’, friends of Madeline told to be quiet by Fravel family
Lime Scooters in Rochester
City of Rochester reminding residents of E-Scooters, E-Bikes responsibilities

Latest News

FILE - Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in...
Grammys add new categories, including for pop dance recording and African music performance
Soldiers with Alpha Troop, 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat...
US military says helicopter accident in Syria left 22 American troops injured
Alea Lester Fite
Pack nutrition into your busy schedule with Hy-Vee dietitian
“My parents didn’t even pick me up from the airport:” Vietnam Veteran reflects on complicated...
“My parents didn’t even pick me up from the airport:” Vietnam Veteran reflects on complicated war homecoming
“My parents didn’t even pick me up from the airport:” Vietnam Veteran reflects on complicated war ho