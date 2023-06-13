Air quality alert issued for southeast MN on Wednesday

Air quality alert
Air quality alert(WIS)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert due to ozone for southeast Minnesota strting on Wednesday.

The alert will be effective from 12 - 8 p.m. The affected area includes the Twin Cities, Rochester, and the tribal nation of Prairie Island.

There is also an air alert for northern Minnesota due to wildfire smoke, effective from 6 p.m. on Tuesday until 6 a.m. on Thursday. The affected area includes Roseau, International Falls, Ely, Hibbing, Duluth, Two Harbors, Brainerd, Alexandria, Moorhead, Ortonville, and the tribal nations of Grand Portage, Fond du Lac, Leech Lake, Red Lake, and Mille Lacs.

People whose health is affected by unhealthy air quality include:

  • People who have asthma or other breathing conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
  • People who have heart disease, high blood pressure, or diabetes
  • Pregnant people
  • Children and older adults

Precautions to take when the air quality is unhealthy include:

  • Reduce outdoor physical activities
  • Take more breaks
  • Avoid intense activities to reduce exposure.
  • Sensitive and more exposed individuals should avoid prolonged or vigorous activities and consider shortening, rescheduling, or moving outdoor events inside.

Those with severe symptoms, chest pain, trouble breathing, or who fear they may be experiencing a heart attack or stroke should call 911 immediately.

You can learn more information on current air quality conditions in your area here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian and motorcycle driver killed in Winneshiek County crash
Pedestrian and motorcycle driver killed in Winneshiek County crash
This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Adam Fravel moved to Olmsted County Adult Detention Center
Family and friends organize benefit for Madeline Kingsbury.
Madeline Kingsbury’s parents file motion to remove Adam Fravel’s visitation, contact with children
Close friend of Madeline speaks out.
‘I am furious’, friends of Madeline told to be quiet by Fravel family
Lime Scooters in Rochester
City of Rochester reminding residents of E-Scooters, E-Bikes responsibilities

Latest News

Alea Lester Fite
Pack nutrition into your busy schedule with Hy-Vee dietitian
Sneaker Ball
Father-daughter Sneaker Ball is Saturday
Rochester Service Event
Rochester Servant Event off to strong start
Zach Fuller on KTTC News Now set
WATCH: How PBMs impact your prescription drug prices, U.S. Olympic Gymnastics