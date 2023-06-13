Air quality alert issued for southeast MN on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert due to ozone for southeast Minnesota strting on Wednesday.

The alert will be effective from 12 - 8 p.m. The affected area includes the Twin Cities, Rochester, and the tribal nation of Prairie Island.

There is also an air alert for northern Minnesota due to wildfire smoke, effective from 6 p.m. on Tuesday until 6 a.m. on Thursday. The affected area includes Roseau, International Falls, Ely, Hibbing, Duluth, Two Harbors, Brainerd, Alexandria, Moorhead, Ortonville, and the tribal nations of Grand Portage, Fond du Lac, Leech Lake, Red Lake, and Mille Lacs.

People whose health is affected by unhealthy air quality include:

People who have asthma or other breathing conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

People who have heart disease, high blood pressure, or diabetes

Pregnant people

Children and older adults

Precautions to take when the air quality is unhealthy include:

Reduce outdoor physical activities

Take more breaks

Avoid intense activities to reduce exposure.

Sensitive and more exposed individuals should avoid prolonged or vigorous activities and consider shortening, rescheduling, or moving outdoor events inside.

Those with severe symptoms, chest pain, trouble breathing, or who fear they may be experiencing a heart attack or stroke should call 911 immediately.

You can learn more information on current air quality conditions in your area here.

