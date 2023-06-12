Rochester Public Library Board takes stand against banning LGBT+ books

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – According to the American Library Association in 2022, there were nearly 1,300 demands to censor library books and resources.

“It’s something that librarians never really thought they’d be seeing because there is again that basic human right to be able to read and learn and have access and be welcome,” Rochester Public Library director Karen Lemke said.

Book ban attempts in U.S. by year chart (American Library Association)

Of the books challenged, the majority were written by or about members of the LGBT+ community.

“Libraries are being asked to not put up a Pride display for example in the year 2023. This is something that’s really shocking and alarming,” Lemke said.

Monday, the Rochester Public Library Board of Trustees adopted a resolution that condemns censorship and book banning in all forms, specifically focusing on LGBT+ material.

“[We’re] making a particular community visible during a particular month honors their presence in our world,” RPL board member Nicholas Goetzfridt said.

In the past, librarians have received complaints to take certain books off the shelf.

“Going through making a complaint and our selectors will usually respond and if they continue and want to make another complaint to the library director then it would come to me,” Lemke said.

But with the board’s latest stand on book banning, it’s likely that complaint will be rejected.

“[We’re] making sure that information is available, and that people can get to that information and those resources,” Lemke said.

“We will not bend in terms of holding up the rights of readers that come to this library,” Goetzfridt said.

“Queer stories and Queer authors are community members. They’re our neighbors, they’re our friends, our relatives. It’s important that everybody is represented in the library, and while we can always be doing better, we hope we’re doing a really good job making sure people are included,”

Last year in Minnesota, there were 22 attempted to restrict access to books with 30 titles challenged those attempts.

