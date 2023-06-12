Pedestrian and motorcycle driver killed in Winneshiek County crash

Pedestrian and motorcycle driver killed in Winneshiek County crash
Pedestrian and motorcycle driver killed in Winneshiek County crash(Credit: MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRESCO, Iowa (KTTC) – A pedestrian and a motorcycle driver were both killed Sunday night after a crash near Cresco, Iowa.

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a motorcycle accident on County Road A14 around 7:18 p.m.

The driver, Wyatt Tibbals, 21, of Cresco, was traveling at a high rate of speed on a motorcycle and struck pedestrian, Finn Ronken, 22, of Canton, that was in the roadway.

Both were fatally injured during the crash.

This accident remains under investigation.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Cresco Police Department, Howard County Ambulance and Winneshiek (WinnMed) Ambulance/Medical Examiner.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Adam Fravel moved to Olmsted County Adult Detention Center
Close friend of Madeline speaks out.
‘I am furious’, friends of Madeline told to be quiet by Fravel family
Family and friends organize benefit for Madeline Kingsbury.
Benefit for Madeline Kingsbury raises more than $30,000
Suspect involved in deadly Austin shooting in custody.
UPDATE: Second suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Austin
Adam Fravel leaving Winona County Courthouse after pretrial for custody of children.
Former partner of Madeline Kingsbury charged with 2 counts of 2nd degree murder

Latest News

Garten Marketplatz
Garten Marketplatz in Byron celebrates 25 years
The process will likely take several weeks.
Dismantling process of partially collapsed building to begin Monday
KTTC fixes signal issue impacting the CW
Family and friends organize benefit for Madeline Kingsbury.
Benefit for Madeline Kingsbury raises more than $30,000