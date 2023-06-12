Pedestrian and motorcycle driver killed in Winneshiek County crash

CRESCO, Iowa (KTTC) – A pedestrian and a motorcycle driver were both killed Sunday night after a crash near Cresco, Iowa.

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a motorcycle accident on County Road A14 around 7:18 p.m.

The driver, Wyatt Tibbals, 21, of Cresco, was traveling at a high rate of speed on a motorcycle and struck pedestrian, Finn Ronken, 22, of Canton, that was in the roadway.

Both were fatally injured during the crash.

This accident remains under investigation.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Cresco Police Department, Howard County Ambulance and Winneshiek (WinnMed) Ambulance/Medical Examiner.

