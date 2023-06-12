Olmsted County looks ahead to new voting laws

By Megan Zemple
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As of June 1, a new voting law went into effect in Minnesota, which includes allowing felons to vote and 16- and 17-year-olds to register to vote.

“The idea is getting them involved at an earlier age will make them become more likely to become voters,” Olmsted County Director of Records and Licensing Mary Blair-Hoeft said.

Another change is that now people voting in-person will have more time ahead of the election to vote. Blair-Hoeft said this will impact staffing.

“There will be the ability to do the direct balloting earlier, so 18 days,” she said. “That’s a little concerning because that means for staff time and finding more staff.”

Rules regarding absentee ballots have changed, too. Last election season, Olmsted County was delayed in reporting numbers due counting all the absentee ballots. The new law says voters can submit absentee ballots up until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

“Depending on how many people wait to bring their ballot in, that involves election judges from both parties, opening up two envelopes, that involves two sets of people counting and reviewing the application. That can be real time consuming,” Blair-Hoeft said.

Next year, the state will establish automatic voter registration. This means that when people apply for a driver’s license or make other certain transactions, people also be registered to vote, unless they choose to opt out.

For more information on the new laws, click here.

