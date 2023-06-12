Mild with showers possible today; Much warmer temps are ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the week with more of the mild weather we enjoyed over the weekend to go with some sunshine and sparse rain chances. A storm system to our east in the Great Lakes will spread a few isolated showers across the Upper Mississippi Valley this afternoon and a few of those may drift into our local area. A rumble of thunder will also be possible in the late afternoon and early evening. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s with a cool northwest breeze gusting to 20 miles per hour during the afternoon.

Showers this evening will fizzle out around midnight with partly cloudy skies in the overnight hours. Low temperatures will be in the low 50s with a light westerly breeze.

A stray shower or two will be possible Tuesday morning with a handful of isolated showers possible in the afternoon, mainly to the east of Rochester. Expect mostly sunny skies for the most part tomorrow with high temperatures in the low 80s and a northwest breeze.

Wedensday and Thursday will be bright and sunny with mid-summer warmth. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s with a light northwest breeze.

Showers and scattered thunderstorms will be possible late Friday afternoon and evening and a few more will hang around on Saturday as a weak cold front pushes through the region. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Father’s Day will be sunny and warm with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

