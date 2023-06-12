Mild with isolated showers today; Warmer temps with rain chances later this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures today are slightly warmer than those we experienced on Sunday, and we have some showers in the area. A storm system to our east in the Great Lakes is generating a few isolated showers across the Upper Mississippi Valley this afternoon and a few of those are drifting into our local area. A rumble of thunder will be possible this afternoon and during the early evening hours. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s with a cool northwest breeze gusting to 20 miles per hour.

There will be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms today and this evening with a cool breeze and partly sunny skies. (KTTC)

Showers this evening will fizzle out around midnight with partly cloudy skies in the overnight hours. Low temperatures will be in the low 50s with a light westerly breeze.

A stray shower or two will be possible Tuesday morning with a handful of isolated showers possible in the afternoon, mainly to the east of Rochester. Expect mostly sunny skies for the most part tomorrow with high temperatures in the low 80s and a northwest breeze.

A few isolated showers will be possible tomorrow with high temps in the low 80s. (KTTC)

Wednesday and Thursday will be bright and sunny with mid-summer warmth. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s with a light northwest breeze.

High temps will be slightly warmer than normal over the next week. (KTTC)

Showers and scattered thunderstorms will be possible late Friday afternoon and evening and a few more will hang around on Saturday as a weak cold front pushes through the region. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

The best chances of rain this week will be late Friday and early Saturday. (KTTC)

High temps will be in the 80s for the next several days with rain chances Tuesday and early in the weekend. (KTTC)

Father’s Day will be sunny and warm with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

High temps will be in the 80s for the next week or two. (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.