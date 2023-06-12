Mild temperatures return; Isolated storm chances by Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After below-seasonal average high temperatures Sunday and Monday, temperatures will return to the 80s on Tuesday.

High temperatures Tuesday will be in the middle and lower 80s with partly sunny skies. The wind will be out of the northwest around 5-15 mph. With a northwesterly wind, I expect dew points to stay in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Rain chances still look pretty minimal over the next 5-7 days. We’re tracking a system for later in the week looking at Friday into Saturday. Right now, showers and storms are expected to stay isolated across the region.

The rainfall forecast through the next 5 days calls for around 0.10-0.50″ across SE MN and NE IA.

