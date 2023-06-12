Mild temperatures return; Isolated storm chances by Friday

Highs jump back into the 80s
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After below-seasonal average high temperatures Sunday and Monday, temperatures will return to the 80s on Tuesday.

Tuesday's forecast
Tuesday's forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures Tuesday will be in the middle and lower 80s with partly sunny skies. The wind will be out of the northwest around 5-15 mph. With a northwesterly wind, I expect dew points to stay in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Rain chances
Rain chances(KTTC)

Rain chances still look pretty minimal over the next 5-7 days. We’re tracking a system for later in the week looking at Friday into Saturday. Right now, showers and storms are expected to stay isolated across the region.

QPF forecast
QPF forecast(KTTC)

The rainfall forecast through the next 5 days calls for around 0.10-0.50″ across SE MN and NE IA.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

