Garth Brooks stands by selling Bud Light in his new bar

Host Garth Brooks speaks at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May...
Host Garth Brooks speaks at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.(Chris Pizzello | AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) – Country superstar Garth Brooks said he plans to sell “every brand of beer” at his new Nashville bar, seemingly referring to the recent backlash surrounding Bud Light after the brand partnered with a transgender influencer.

In an interview with Billboard, Brooks said his new bar and entertainment space Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk is set to open soon in Nashville’s South Broadway District.

Brooks said he wants the space to be a safe space for all people.

“I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another,” he told Billboard.

Brooks continued, saying the bar is going to sell all brands of beer.

“And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It’s not our decision to make,” he said. “Our thing is this, if you (are let) into this house, love one another. If you’re an a–hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway.”

Brooks’ announcement comes after country stars John Rich of Big & Rich and Kid Rock announced they would no longer be selling Bud Light at their establishments.

Bud Light has faced consumer backlash after partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney earlier this year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Adam Fravel moved to Olmsted County Adult Detention Center
Close friend of Madeline speaks out.
‘I am furious’, friends of Madeline told to be quiet by Fravel family
Pedestrian and motorcycle driver killed in Winneshiek County crash
Pedestrian and motorcycle driver killed in Winneshiek County crash
Family and friends organize benefit for Madeline Kingsbury.
Benefit for Madeline Kingsbury raises more than $30,000
Suspect involved in deadly Austin shooting in custody.
UPDATE: Second suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Austin

Latest News

Debris lies just beyond caution tape following the collapse of an elevated section of...
Officials say driver lost control of gas-filled tanker before fire collapsed main East Coast highway
FILE - The Activision Blizzard booth is seen during the Electronic Entertainment Expo, June 13,...
FTC sues to block Microsoft’s takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard
Police arrested Susan Weilbrenner, 52, after a dog was found dead inside a hot vehicle.
Police: Woman charged after dog found dead in hot vehicle
Zach Fuller on KTTC News Now set
WATCH: Roundtable on prescription drugs for Minnesota
Prosecutors say Kouri Richins, 33, poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, 39, by slipping five...
Utah woman accused of killing husband then writing grief book for kids denied bail