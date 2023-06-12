Garten Marketplatz in Byron celebrates 25 years

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – Garten Marketplatz celebrated its 25th anniversary this weekend.

The garden center features a variety of plants and gifts. Its open house this weekend featured food, guided tours family-friendly activities and raffles.

Hundreds of people came out to celebrate this milestone. Many staying multiple hours to shop, chat and enjoy the weather.

The owners say their motto is “Come as guests and leave as friends.”

“All of our kids have grown up here and learned the value of being a part of small family business,” Owner Sue Lantz said. “Now, three of them have decided that want to be part of it for the long haul. and many other family members have been coming and just helping through this event.”

The center hosts many different events throughout the year. For more information, click here.

