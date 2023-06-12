Dismantling process of partially collapsed building to begin Monday

Work is expected to take several weeks.
(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport city officials have announced that the dismantling process of the partially collapsed apartment building “The Davenport” will begin on Monday, June 12th.

According to a release, over the past week, officials have been engaged with structural engineers, regulatory authorities and contracting company that have advised when best and how to fully dismantle the partially collapsed building at 324 Main Street. They say a the planning process has considered asbestos removal and the impact on neighboring properties.

Other preparations included inspections of nearby structures to determine their vulnerability, which resulted in the vacation of the remaining occupied apartments at 400 and 410 North Main Street.

Once the dismantling work is complete, crews will then need to remove the debris and clear the site. Officials say the whole process is expected to take several weeks to complete.

