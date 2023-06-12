Crews respond to house fire in Mason City

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Mason City Fire Department was dispatched early Sunday morning for a report of a house on fire in Mason City.

According to MCFD, it was called at 5:41 a.m. to 951 16th Street NE. Fire crews arrived and found fire coming out of two windows of a bedroom.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire that had also extended into other areas of the house. The interior of the house received fire, smoke, and water damage. The heat from the fire also damaged a neighbor’s house.

No injuries were reported.

Emergency crews cleared the scene at approximately 7:58 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fire crews were assisted by Mason City Police Department, Alliant Energy-Gas & Electric, and the State Fire Marshal’s office. Assistance to the residence provided by the Salvation Army.

