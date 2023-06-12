City of Rochester reminding residents of E-Scooters, E-Bikes responsibilities

Lime Scooters in Rochester
Lime Scooters in Rochester(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester sent out a list of responsibilities for Electric Scooter and E-Bike riders to keep in mind while using them this summer.

How to start a ride: To start a ride, locate and reserve a Lime vehicle in-app or on the street. When you arrive at the vehicle, select the “Start Ride” button in the app or scan the QR code on the central crossbar of the vehicle to start your ride. Remember to end your ride via the app and park the vehicle appropriately to stop getting charged for the ride.

Where to ride: Scooters and e-bikes cannot be used on public sidewalks. Scooters and e-bikes must be used in the roadway, in a bicycle lane, or on a multi-use trail. Furthermore, use of these vehicles is prohibited in the skyway system.

Where to park: All Scooters and E-bikes need to follow parking rules and restrictions on public right-of-way. Scooters and bikes must be parked upright and stabilized with the kickstand. Additionally, scooters and bikes need to be left in the boulevard area between the sidewalk and the curb. Abandoning these items in the middle of the sidewalk blocks pedestrians, including those using mobility devices, from accessing the sidewalk.

How to report abandoned scooters and e-bikes: All Lime scooters and e-bikes have an additional QR code located on the vehicle frame, which allows anyone with a smartphone to report an abandoned vehicle. The QR feature is particularly useful when the vehicle’s battery is fully depleted and will no longer ping its GPS location for pick-up. Lime’s goal is to ensure the collection of all reported scooters and e-bikes within 24-72 hours. Residents are encouraged to assist the City and Lime in reporting misplaced vehicles that appear abandoned for long periods of time.

