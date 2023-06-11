Temperatures back into the 80s this week along with relatively dry conditions

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s been quite breezy across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa today with peak wind gusts reaching up to 31 miles per hour in Mason City. Breezy conditions will continue over the next few days.

Peak Wind Gusts Today (KTTC)

Conditions tonight will be cool, with lows in the mid to upper-40s across the region. Skies will be mainly clear with winds from the northwest between five and 15 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures tomorrow will be a bit warmer with highs in the 70s across the region. Skies will be partly cloudy with winds from the northwest between 15 and 25 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Breezy conditions will stick around through Tuesday. High temperatures will rebound back into the 80s by Tuesday and will remain there for the majority of the week. For the week ahead conditions are looking to be relatively dry with rain chances on Friday and lots of sunshine throughout the week.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

