Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – A suspect involved in a deadly shooting in Austin has been taken into custody.

The suspect, Manamany Abella, was taken into custody late Saturday night. The vehicle involved, a white 2015 Dodge Durango, is still missing and is sought by authorities. The vehicle has a Minnesota license plate and a number of JAG-300.

The shooting happened Friday night, killing one and leaving at least two others injured.

If you have any information, please call the Austin Police Department.

