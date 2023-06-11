Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Austin

Suspect involved in deadly Austin shooting in custody.
Suspect involved in deadly Austin shooting in custody.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – A suspect involved in a deadly shooting in Austin has been taken into custody.

The suspect, Manamany Abella, was taken into custody late Saturday night. The vehicle involved, a white 2015 Dodge Durango, is still missing and is sought by authorities. The vehicle has a Minnesota license plate and a number of JAG-300.

The shooting happened Friday night, killing one and leaving at least two others injured.

If you have any information, please call the Austin Police Department.

