Seasonably cool Sunday; 80s return this week

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A beautiful and comfortable day is ahead for Sunday before the heat and humidity return later in the week. Clouds will gradually clear throughout the morning, revealing mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. Temperatures today will be seasonably cool in the upper 60s with a breezy north wind at 15-20 mph.

Tonight, conditions remain cool and pleasant with overnight temperatures dropping into the upper 40s. Skies will be clear with winds out of the north at 5-15 mph.

A beautiful and mainly quiet week is in store for the region as high pressure continues to dominate the Upper Midwest. Temperatures will be seasonal in the mid-70s on Monday with partly sunny skies. Winds will be strong out of the northwest at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

Temperatures climb above average into the 80s by Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the hottest days of the week as afternoon temperatures are expected to soar into the mid and upper 80s with widespread sunshine.

Conditions will briefly feel more seasonal Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. There is also a chance for isolated rain showers Friday, will need to keep an eye on this potential rain chance. Right now, this is the only rain chance for the next seven days.

Highs are expected to return to the 80s for the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds.

