Kubbing tournament raises money to fight cancer

10th Annual Kubbing to Kick Cancer Tournament
10th Annual Kubbing to Kick Cancer Tournament(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Dozens of Kubbing players came out Saturday to try their hand at the sport while also supporting a good cause.

The 507 Kubb hosted its 10th Annual Kubbing to Kick Cancer Tournament at Veterans Memorial Park in Kasson. Kubbing is an ancient where players knock over wooden blocks by throwing wooden batons at them.

“We were originally a Relay for Life team,” organizer Dee Dee Halvorson said. “And, we were always thinking about new ways to raise money. And, we heard about this game, and we liked it, and we heard there were tournaments, so we decided to use the tournaments as a fundraiser.”

All proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society. In the past few years, the tournament has raised more than $70,000 for cancer research.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Close friend of Madeline speaks out.
‘I am furious’, friends of Madeline told to be quiet by Fravel family
Adam Fravel leaving Winona County Courthouse after pretrial for custody of children.
Former partner of Madeline Kingsbury charged with 2 counts of 2nd degree murder
Madeline Kingsbury
Timeline of Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
Madeline Kingsbury
Family confirms body of Madeline Kingsbury found north of Mabel
Dodge County authorities respond to scene of accident involving Gator and vehicle

Latest News

IMAA Walk Around the World
A celebration of cultures at the IMAA Walk Around the World
This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Adam Fravel moved to Olmsted County Adult Detention Center
Austin Shooting suspects
Austin Police seek public’s help in deadly drive-by shooting investigation
Local Sports 6/9