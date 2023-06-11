Kubbing tournament raises money to fight cancer

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Dozens of Kubbing players came out Saturday to try their hand at the sport while also supporting a good cause.

The 507 Kubb hosted its 10th Annual Kubbing to Kick Cancer Tournament at Veterans Memorial Park in Kasson. Kubbing is an ancient where players knock over wooden blocks by throwing wooden batons at them.

“We were originally a Relay for Life team,” organizer Dee Dee Halvorson said. “And, we were always thinking about new ways to raise money. And, we heard about this game, and we liked it, and we heard there were tournaments, so we decided to use the tournaments as a fundraiser.”

All proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society. In the past few years, the tournament has raised more than $70,000 for cancer research.

