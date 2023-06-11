KTTC working on signal issue impacting the CW

(Associated Press)
By Michael Oder
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC staff are aware of technical issues impacting the signal of the CW and working to fix the problem.

Viewers have reached out to KTTC about the signal issues. Engineering and production staff are working to find the issue quickly.

KTTC airs the CW over-the-air on channel 10.2, on channel 7/787 on Spectrum, and channel 14 on DirecTV.

KTTC engineering staff are aware of the CW signal issue. If you need to report another issue with our broadcast signal, you can email kttceng@kttc.com.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Close friend of Madeline speaks out.
‘I am furious’, friends of Madeline told to be quiet by Fravel family
This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
Adam Fravel moved to Olmsted County Adult Detention Center
Adam Fravel leaving Winona County Courthouse after pretrial for custody of children.
Former partner of Madeline Kingsbury charged with 2 counts of 2nd degree murder
Dodge County authorities respond to scene of accident involving Gator and vehicle
Madeline Kingsbury
Timeline of Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance

Latest News

Family and friends organize benefit for Madeline Kingsbury.
Benefit for Madeline Kingsbury raises more than $30,000
Suspect involved in deadly Austin shooting in custody.
UPDATE: Second suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Austin
10th Annual Kubbing to Kick Cancer Tournament
Kubbing tournament raises money to fight cancer
IMAA Walk Around the World
A celebration of cultures at the IMAA Walk Around the World