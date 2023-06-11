KTTC working on signal issue impacting the CW

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC staff are aware of technical issues impacting the signal of the CW and working to fix the problem.

Viewers have reached out to KTTC about the signal issues. Engineering and production staff are working to find the issue quickly.

KTTC airs the CW over-the-air on channel 10.2, on channel 7/787 on Spectrum, and channel 14 on DirecTV.

KTTC engineering staff are aware of the CW signal issue. If you need to report another issue with our broadcast signal, you can email kttceng@kttc.com.

