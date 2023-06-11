A celebration of cultures at the IMAA Walk Around the World

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It was a celebration of cultures at the RCTC Sports Complex on Saturday at the Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association’s Walk Around the World.

This was the first time that the event was held in person since 2019.

Walk Around the World recognizes World Refugee Day which is coming up on June 20.

The event also celebrated the diverse cultures and contributions that refugees and immigrants bring to the community.

Attendees were able to visit cultural booths, ethnic food vendors and community service providers.

“Everybody seems to be enjoying themselves and enjoying the performances, especially all of the different cultural performances going on. And folks are able to wear their traditional dress and share their culture with others. And just having that space where they are able to do that is very enriching,” mentioned Susan Haskamp, associate director of IMAA.

KTTC’s very own Jess Abrahamson was the emcee of the event.

