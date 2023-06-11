Adam Fravel moved to Olmsted County Adult Detention Center

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Adam Fravel, the former partner of Madeline Kingsbury, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder with intent/not premeditation on Friday has been moved to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

As of Saturday, his name and picture showed on the jail’s roster. According to the roster, he is there to be lodged for Winona County.

Fravel appeared in court Friday morning where a judge set his bail at $2 million without conditions or $1 million with conditions.

According to the Winona County Jail website, it’s under construction and there is limited space.

