Scattered showers & storms Saturday; Pleasant Sunday

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following a dry and sunny week, we are tracking the scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. Periods of sunshine are expected throughout the morning with clouds and rain chances arriving from the north after 1 pm. Severe weather is not expected, just garden-variety showers and storms. Rainfall amounts for the region will be light, ranging from 0.10″ to 0.30″ for totals. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 70s with light southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Rain forecast Saturday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to last throughout the evening, gradually tapering off after midnight. Overnight, cooler, and more comfortable conditions will move in and allow temperatures to cool into the low 50s. Winds will be breezy out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

Tonight's Forecast
A very cool and pleasant Sunday is on tap for the region with mainly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will be below normal by a few degrees in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be strong out of the north at 15-25 mph. Temperatures will rebound to more seasonal levels in the mid-70s on Monday with continued sunshine.

Our break from the heat is short-lived as temperatures soar back into the low to mid-80s during the midweek before returning to seasonal levels in the upper 70s by the start of the weekend. Today will be our best opportunity to receive any rainfall in the next several days as we are expected to return to a dry and tranquil stretch of weather.

7-Day forecast
