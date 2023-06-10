“PossAbilities” Showcases the Artwork of Differently Abled People

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –PossAbilities hosted their first ever art show for their “ArtAbilities” program Friday night. It was a chance to support the 20 local artists in the ArtAbilities program.

The program is a chance for differently abled people to grow in their creativity.

The event got much deserved attention in Rochester and beyond- Governor Walz himself releasing a statement saying, “This is another incredible win in the fight for equity and inclusion for all Minnesotans.”

If you want the chance to support these local artists... visit the PossAbilities website.

