Isolated showers and thunderstorms ending early tonight; Cooler and sunny Sunday

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Taking a look at radar estimated rainfall amounts so far today, totals aren’t looking too impressive. Much of the area has remained dry so far today.

Radar Estimated Rainfall Amounts
Radar Estimated Rainfall Amounts(KTTC)

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue through around midnight. Lightning is looking to be the primary threat with storms tonight. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s with breezy conditions from the northeast between 10 and 15 miles per hour with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Sunday is looking to be cooler with highs in the upper-60s and low-70s. Skies will be sunny and winds will be breezy, from the northeast between 15 and 25 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

The week ahead looks to be nice with highs making their way back into the 80s by Tuesday, lots of sunshine, and quiet conditions through the week.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KTTC)

