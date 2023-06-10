Dodge County authorities respond to scene of accident involving Gator and vehicle

(WANF)
By Caitlin Alexander and KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLAREMONT, Minn. (KTTC) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday evening it was responding to the scene of a collision between a Gator and a vehicle in Claremont.

A Gator is a utility vehicle.

The call for assistance went out around quarter to 8 p.m.

Authorities said they could not confirm additional details.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

