Dodge County authorities respond to scene of accident involving Gator and vehicle
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLAREMONT, Minn. (KTTC) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday evening it was responding to the scene of a collision between a Gator and a vehicle in Claremont.
A Gator is a utility vehicle.
The call for assistance went out around quarter to 8 p.m.
Authorities said they could not confirm additional details.
