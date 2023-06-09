‘Walk Around the World’ with the Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –A trip around the world in just a few hours, without even leaving Rochester.

This Saturday is the Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association’s ‘Walk Around the World.’

The event brings together culturally diverse communities through musical and dance performances, ethnic food and product vendors, cultural booths, local agency resources and fun activities.

The goal is to raise awareness of the situation of refugees around the globe and celebrate their accomplishments.

It also honors World Refugee Day, which is Tuesday, June 20.

There will be performers, vendors and booths showcasing different cultures.

KTTC’s Jess Abrahamson will also be emceeing the event.

It will take place at the RCTC Sports Complex located at 851 30th Ave SE in Rochester from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It is free admission for the public.

