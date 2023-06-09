‘Walk Around the World’ with the Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association this weekend

It celebrates the diverse cultures in our community through dance, music, food, and learning.
It celebrates the diverse cultures in our community through dance, music, food, and learning.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –A trip around the world in just a few hours, without even leaving Rochester.

This Saturday is the Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association’s ‘Walk Around the World.’

The event brings together culturally diverse communities through musical and dance performances, ethnic food and product vendors, cultural booths, local agency resources and fun activities.

The goal is to raise awareness of the situation of refugees around the globe and celebrate their accomplishments.

It also honors World Refugee Day, which is Tuesday, June 20.

There will be performers, vendors and booths showcasing different cultures.

KTTC’s Jess Abrahamson will also be emceeing the event.

It will take place at the RCTC Sports Complex located at 851 30th Ave SE in Rochester from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It is free admission for the public.

You can learn more here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Family confirms body of Madeline Kingsbury found north of Mabel
Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder
Madeline Kingsbury
Timeline of Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
Madeline Kingsbury investigation
WATCH: News conference in Kingsbury investigation
Body discovered in Cook Park
Police identify body found in Cook Park

Latest News

Eddie Cochran Car Show
Midwest Access LIVE: Eddie Cochran Car Show and Music Festival
May 5th Movie Minute- Rochester Native Pursues Passion
Movie Minute: Transformers, Reality
Dr. Jack Stoltzfus
Dr. Jack Stoltzfus joins Midwest Access
Ronald McDonald
Golf Tournament and can collection for Ronald McDonald House