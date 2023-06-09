Upper Deck Golf at Target Field runs through Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – Upper Deck Golf has made it’s return to Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins. The outfield has been transformed into a unique golf course. Upper Deck Golf will be in Minneapolis from Thursday, June 8 through Saturday, June 10.

It’s an opportunity that gives golfers of all ages and abilities to hit shots from nine locations spanning the ballpark’s second and third levels – from foul pole to foul pole – down to custom greens on the outfield grass below.

“They can walk around and play a pretty unique course in their favorite stadium. You get a little scorecard, walk around with your friends, create a challenge and a fun game out of it,” Frank Brown said. Brown is the founder of Upper Deck Golf.

Upper Deck has been around since 2019. It was at Target Field in 2019.

“We just got back from Seattle, we’ll be in Wrigley Field in a couple months which is pretty exciting,” Jeremy Benike said. Benike works for Upper Deck Golf and is from Chatfield.

How it works:

Each pin, with a hole, has a ring around it. If you hit it in the ring you get a birdie. If it’s on the grass green, it’s a par. If you miss it all, it’s a bogey. These is just a suggested scoring option, you can play however you want.

Prices for tee times range from $80-$100.

