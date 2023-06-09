Scattered storms Saturday afternoon; Quiet weather on Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking the chance of isolated to scattered thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. A cold front will move across the region which will spark some thunderstorm development in the afternoon.

Rain forecast Saturday (KTTC)

We’ll see the threat of a couple of passing isolated showers late Saturday morning. The current timing of the cold front looks to be during the late afternoon and early evening. Scattered to widespread storms will be possible after 4 p.m. on Saturday. Severe weather is not expected, but some thunder/lightning and heavy downpours will be possible.

Weekend outlook (KTTC)

High temperatures Saturday will be in the middle 70s with a chance of rain in the afternoon and evening. After the cold front moves through on Saturday, temperatures on Sunday will be below seasonal averages in the lower 70s and upper 60s.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures will return to the 80s for most of next week. Dry conditions are expected to dominate the forecast through the majority of next week.

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.