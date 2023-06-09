Rural Elgin man rushed to hospital after shed fire

Crews respond to large house fire near Elgin
Crews respond to large house fire near Elgin(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rural Elgin man was rushed to the emergency room after collapsing at the scene of a fire Thursday morning.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, the Elgin and Plainview fire departments were already on the scene of the shed fire along the 11600 block of County Road 11 NE when deputies arrived just after 9:30 a.m.

One of the deputies was assisting in detouring traffic away from the fire when they were alerted the 77-year-old homeowner had collapsed and was not breathing. The deputy assisted firefighters in performing several rounds of CPR on the man and also used an AED on him.

The man was revived and transported to the emergency room at Mayo Clinic Saint Marys Hospital.

The shed was destroyed in the fire.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by a lawn mower battery that exploded.

