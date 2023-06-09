Rochester man arrested after fleeing from police during traffic stop

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man was arrested after fleeing from police during a traffic stop on Thursday.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), officers stopped a car at 3:53 p.m. in the area of Superior Drive NW, just north of Badger Hills Drive, for speeding and crossing over a fog line when passing another vehicle.

The car then pulled over and the driver and passenger got out and ran from officers. The officer recognized both people and knew the passenger had warrants out for his arrest.

The passenger ran towards a retaining pond towards West Circle Drive and as officers chased him, the driver got back into the car and drove away at a high speed. Officers did not pursue him.

Another officer that was responding saw the passenger on foot running across West Circle Drive from the west to the east and was able to catch up to him. Once he caught up to him, the passenger gave up and was placed under arrest.

The passenger has been identified as 25-year-old Fawaz Abukar from Rochester. He had warrants out for his arrest including felony domestic, first degree assault, another domestic, misdemeanor non-support, and providing false name to police officer. He will also now face charges of fleeing on foot.

When Abukar was being taken to jail, he asked officers for water and said he was having trouble breathing because he has asthma. The officer pulled over and had Mayo Clinic ambulance check him in the ambulance before clearing him to go to jail.

The driver will face charges of fleeing in motor vehicle.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.