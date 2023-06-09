Rochester man arrested after fleeing from police during traffic stop

Rochester man arrested after fleeing from police during traffic stop
Rochester man arrested after fleeing from police during traffic stop(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man was arrested after fleeing from police during a traffic stop on Thursday.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), officers stopped a car at 3:53 p.m. in the area of Superior Drive NW, just north of Badger Hills Drive, for speeding and crossing over a fog line when passing another vehicle.

The car then pulled over and the driver and passenger got out and ran from officers. The officer recognized both people and knew the passenger had warrants out for his arrest.

The passenger ran towards a retaining pond towards West Circle Drive and as officers chased him, the driver got back into the car and drove away at a high speed. Officers did not pursue him.

Another officer that was responding saw the passenger on foot running across West Circle Drive from the west to the east and was able to catch up to him. Once he caught up to him, the passenger gave up and was placed under arrest.

The passenger has been identified as 25-year-old Fawaz Abukar from Rochester. He had warrants out for his arrest including felony domestic, first degree assault, another domestic, misdemeanor non-support, and providing false name to police officer. He will also now face charges of fleeing on foot.

When Abukar was being taken to jail, he asked officers for water and said he was having trouble breathing because he has asthma. The officer pulled over and had Mayo Clinic ambulance check him in the ambulance before clearing him to go to jail.

The driver will face charges of fleeing in motor vehicle.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Family confirms body of Madeline Kingsbury found north of Mabel
Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder
Madeline Kingsbury
Timeline of Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
Madeline Kingsbury investigation
WATCH: News conference in Kingsbury investigation
Body discovered in Cook Park
Police identify body found in Cook Park

Latest News

Adam Fravel leaving Winona County Courthouse after pretrial for custody of children.
Former partner of Madeline Kingsbury charged with 2 counts of 2nd degree murder
Crews respond to large house fire near Elgin
Rural Elgin man rushed to hospital after shed fire
It celebrates the diverse cultures in our community through dance, music, food, and learning.
‘Walk Around the World’ with the Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association this weekend
Eddie Cochran Car Show
Midwest Access LIVE: Eddie Cochran Car Show and Music Festival