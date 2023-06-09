Rep. Brad Finstad says family is safe following fire at New Ulm home Wednesday

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Republican Congressman Brad Finstad says his family is safe after a fire broke out at his New Ulm home.

New Ulm Fire Department responded to the fire around 3:45 p.m., Wednesday, and contained the fire within a basement bedroom.

Fire officials say there was heavy smoke damage to the rest of the basement as well as the main floor.

Finstad says everyone in the house at the time was able to make it out safely with the family pets.

Crews remained on the scene for an hour and a half; the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Fire Department says smoke detectors were present and in working condition at the time of the fire.

