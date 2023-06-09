Pleasant Friday; Cooler with isolated rain chances this weekend

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our Friday is looking to be pleasant with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day and winds will be from the southwest between five and 10 miles per hour.

Skies will become partly cloudy overnight with winds from the southwest between five and 10 miles per hour. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.

This weekend is looking to be a bit cooler with some isolated rain chances mixed in. Temperatures on Saturday will be spread throughout the 70s with shower and thunderstorm chances moving through the region, especially in the afternoon hours. Stray showers will linger through the morning hours on Sunday, but overall, Sunday is looking like the better of the two weekend days.

Temperatures will warm back into the mid-80s by the middle of the upcoming week and conditions after the weekend are looking to be dry and quiet.

