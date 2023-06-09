‘I am furious’, friends of Madeline told to be quiet by Fravel family

‘I am furious’, friends of Madeline told to be quiet by Fravel family.
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – It has been two days since the remains of Madeline Kingsbury were found north of Mabel and her ex-partner, Adam Fravel, was arrested on two counts of second-degree murder.

Close friend of Madeline, Katie Kolka, is ready to share her experience and said she is furious after reading the criminal complaint released early Friday.

Kolka is the friend that called the police department the morning Madeline went missing to report she was concerned for her health and safety.

Kolka said she’s relieved they are getting more answers but has never been more furious. There isn’t too much Kolka can share right now as she doesn’t want to jeopardize the integrity of the investigation.

“All I can say is it’s not out of character for him, his family asked us to quiet down from the start because it was a family matter,” Kolka said. “When that Friday rolled around it was past supper time and her sister, Megan, reached out saying she hadn’t heard from Madeline. I didn’t hesitate, I stood up, I put my boots on, looked at my husband and said, ‘I knew it.’”

Kolka says she plans to testify against Fravel when the time comes.

