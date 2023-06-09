Golf Tournament and can collection for Ronald McDonald House

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC’s own Kamie Roesler will be the MC at the 45th Annual Swing Your Birdie Golf Classic.

The “Birdie” is recognized as the longest-running charity golf fundraiser in Rochester and was the first fundraiser to support the Northland House (later to be named the Ronald McDonald House). This year’s event will include a virtual silent auction and other opportunities to help ill children and families staying at Ronald McDonald House Charities Midwest MN, WI, IA.

Cans for Kids is June 10th. You can bring your empty soda cans to the Ronald McDonald House Saturday, they are then transfered to McNeilus and recycled. The proceeds go back to the Ronald McDonald House. You can drop off the cans from 8-12 Saturday.

Kamie Roesler got a tour of one of the rooms at the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester.

Angela Christensen is the Development Officer at the Rochester location. She showed her around.

