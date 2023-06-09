Dr. Jack Stoltzfus joins Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Now that May has arrived and graduation is upon us it’s not a bad time to check in with America’s Launch Coach Jack Stoltzfus. He is trained as a marriage and family therapist.

Dr. Stoltzfus did his doctoral dissertation on how adolescents separate from parents, and is available for interviews to discuss what constitutes the healthy launch of a young adult. His practice is based in the Twin Cities, but he works with clients throughout Minnesota.

He joined Midwest Access on Friday.

About Dr. Jack Stoltzfus:

Dr. Stoltzfus, who resides in Shoreview, has spent the past 35 years working with parents and their emerging adult children. He is the author of Can You Speak Millennial “ese”? How to Understand and Communicate with Your Young Adult… Love and Letting Go: Loving Our Children into Adulthood…. Apology: The Gift We Give Our Young Adults…. Forgiveness: The Gift We Share with Our Young Adults and Ourselves…. and Parenting Our Young Adults with Love and Backbone: The Practice of Supportive Integrity.

