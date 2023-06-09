‘Broadway Nurse’ musical showing at Chateau Theatre June 23-24

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The world premiere of the musical reading of ‘Broadway Nurse’ will take place in downtown Rochester on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24th. This event will be a musical reading featuring talented actor-singers. The focus will be on the narrative and musical elements of the script with opportunities for audience feedback.

Doors open at 6:30pm, and the 90-minute show, including a 10-minute intermission, begins at 7pm Friday and Saturday night. Tickets are priced at $10 for children 16 and under, $12 for other students with an ID, and $15 for adults. Absolute Theatre will offer beverages and refreshments for sale.

The production showcases talented Rochester-area musicians, featuring the dynamic vocalists of The Soul Train (LaSonya Natividad, Danielle A’mor, and Ashia Lyn), and other artists with Sam Buchl on piano.

Broadway Nurse was written by Rochester-area native Sam Buchl as a tribute to his mother, a dedicated nurse in Rochester. The musical production is by Michelle Partogi.

