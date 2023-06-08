WATCH: Authorities to hold news conference at 1 p.m. in Kingsbury investigation

Madeline Kingsbury investigation
Madeline Kingsbury investigation(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities will hold a news conference at 1:00 p.m. in relation to the Madeline Kingsbury investigation.

KTTC plans to air the press conference on-air on the CW due to NBC coverage of the French Open. KTTC will also carry the press conference on our livestream and streaming apps o Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

Authorities are gathering at the Winona City Hall Council Chambers.

