Vikings expected to release Dalvin Cook Friday, source says

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Vikings are expected to release running back Dalvin Cook on Friday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

There have been rumors during this offseason that Cook and the Vikings would part ways.

According to the NFL, the 27-year-old RB has 5,993 career rushing yards and 47 touchdowns, plus another 1,794 receiving yards and five scores on 221 receptions in six seasons, all with the Vikings.

More information is expected to be released at a later time.

