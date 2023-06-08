UPDATE: Minnesota State Patrol releases more information on fatal crash involving pick up truck and tractor

By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR DENNISON, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the woman who died in a crash in Goodhue County.

It happened on Highway 56 at 390th Street around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.

crash scene.
crash scene.(KTTC)

According to the state patrol, Christa Webster, 48, of Kenyon, was killed in the crash.

Webster was driving south on Highway 56 and a farm tractor was going north when they collided.

The driver of the tractor was not hurt.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder
Body discovered in Cook Park
Body discovered in Cook Park
crash scene.
Woman killed in crash near Dennison
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public School Board approves new school start times
Family and friends organize benefit for Madeline Kingsbury.
Family and friends organize benefit for Madeline Kingsbury

Latest News

Arrested for second degree murder
Human remains found north of Mabel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury arrested for second-degree murder
Goose Egg Park traffic changes, Darian Leddy reports
Minnesota Rep. Jamie Long (left) and Rep. Lisa Demuth (right)
Minnesota House leaders reflect on ‘historic’ 2023 legislative session
Sen. Kari Dziedzic (left) and Sen. Mark Johnson (right)
MN Senators reflect on legislative session in 1-on-1 interviews