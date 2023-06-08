UPDATE: Minnesota State Patrol releases more information on fatal crash involving pick up truck and tractor

NEAR DENNISON, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the woman who died in a crash in Goodhue County.

It happened on Highway 56 at 390th Street around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.

crash scene. (KTTC)

According to the state patrol, Christa Webster, 48, of Kenyon, was killed in the crash.

Webster was driving south on Highway 56 and a farm tractor was going north when they collided.

The driver of the tractor was not hurt.

