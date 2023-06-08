No charges for plow driver involved in fatal pedestrian accident

By Michael Oder
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – No criminal charges will be filed for a City of Rochester snowplow driver who hit and killed a pedestrian on February 24.

The city said they have been notified by the Minnesota State Patrol that charges against the driver were declined.

Linda Rud, 69, of Rochester, was struck and killed in February as she was walking alone on Pinewood Road SE. State Patrol confirmed in February the plow was backing up at the time. State Patrol did a commercial vehicle inspection on the snow plow.

The City employee involved in the incident was placed on paid administrative leave. In addition, all City teammates were offered support services.

