Mild, hazy sunshine today; rain chances this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have another bright and mild day ahead of us thanks to high pressure settling into the western Great Lakes to our northeast. Expect mostly sunny skies with just a thin layer of haze aloft throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with a light northeast breeze that will work to draw in dry air, keeping our dew point temperatures in the 40s.

Expect mostly sunny skies with light winds and high temperatures in the 70s today. (KTTC)

The air quality will continue to slowly improve over the next few days. (KTTC)

After a cool night that will feature low temperatures in the 50s, temperatures will reach the low 80s on Friday. We’ll have a mostly sunny sky tomorrow with light southwest winds.

Friday will be sunny with high temps in the low 80s and light winds. (KTTC)

As a cold front approaches from the northwest Saturday, there will be a chance of isolated showers in the morning with some thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening. Severe weather isn’t likely, however, and the rainfall will be on the light side. With occasional sunshine in the area, high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

There will be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms Saturday with a few showers also likely on Sunday. (KTTC)

A few showers will hang around behind the front on Sunday, so there will be a chance of light rain in the area early Sunday with occasional sunshine and clouds in the area. High temperatures will be in the low 70s with a gusty, cool northeast breeze.

Temps will be seasonably mild over the next few days with isolated showers possible this weekend. Warmer weather will return next week. (KTTC)

Temperatures will slowly warm to mid-summer levels next week, moving up from the mid-70s on Monday to the mid-80s by Wednesday. The 80-degree readings may hang around into Father’s Day weekend. There will be chances for a few isolated thunderstorms next Wednesday and again late next Friday.

After a mild weekend, temps will soar to mid-summer levels in the upcoming week. (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.