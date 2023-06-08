Isolated storm chances on Saturday

Seasonal temperatures continue
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ve started this month off with stray to isolated storms across SE MN and NE IA. RST has been dry since June 3rd and that dry stretch could come to an end this weekend.

Precip forecast
Precip forecast(KTTC)

Another round of isolated thunderstorms will be possible Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning. Rainfall amounts this weekend are expected to be around 0.10-0.50″ across SE MN and NE IA. Dry conditions will settle back in by the beginning of the week.

Rochester rainfall
Rochester rainfall(KTTC)

The monthly rainfall at RST is only at 0.40″ through the first eight days of June. We currently have a deficit of just under 1″ in terms of rainfall for the month.

3-day preview
3-day preview(KTTC)

High temperatures Saturday will be in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. We’ll start with partly sunny skies in the morning on Saturday and storms will develop in the late afternoon/early evening. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 70s. Temperatures will be cooler on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A couple of showers could linger until about sunrise Sunday.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures will return to the 80s by early next week.

Nick

