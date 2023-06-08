Grillin’ & Chillin’: Cajun Shrimp and Sweet Corn Saute

Grillin and Chillin
Grillin and Chillin(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill and Destination Bar-B-Q have joined forces to bring great grillin’ recipes to KTTC.

Jim Nicholas is the owner of Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill.

Christy Buchan is the co-owner of Destination Bar-B-Q.

Ye Old Butcher Shoppe in Rochester provided the meat.

Grillin’ & Chillin’ airs every Thursday on Midwest Access. Midwest Access runs from 4-5 p.m. daily.

This week the recipe is cajun shrimp and sweet corn saute. See below.

Ingredients:

Cajun shrimp

▪ 2# 16-20 shrimp peel, deveined and tail off

▪ 6 skewers wood or metal

▪ Wildwood Cajun Seasoning

▪ ½ stick of butter

▪ French bread Sweet Corn Saute

▪ ¼ stick butter

▪ 3 cups of sweet corn kernels (frozen will work or about 3 ears of sweet corn cut)

▪ 2-4 oz andouille sausage or your favorite bratwurst-Cooked & diced.

▪ 1 red pepper diced ▪ ½ cup chives or scallions chopped

▪ Wildwood Ribriffic seasoning

▪ 1 jalapeno seeds removed and diced.

Equipment:

o Pit boss flatgrill

o Spatula

o Sharp knife

o Cutting board

Procedure:

Preheat grill to medium high heat.

Shrimp

Put 8-10 shrimp on skewers and lightly season with Cajun seasoning.

Melt butter on flatgrill and place shrimp skewers on top cook each side about 2-3 minutes.

Sweet corn Saute

Melt butter on flatgrill

Add sausage cook for a minute.

Add corn, peppers, onions, and jalapeno.

Cook for 30 seconds and stir repeat until corn start to get color.

Add Ribriffic seasoning and mix well.

Serve

