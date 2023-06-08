Free kids summer fishing program kicks off at the National Eagle Center

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) –It’s time to break out the poles, bait, and tackle.

This Thursday starts off the National Eagle Center’s free summer fishing program.

This is a great opportunity for kids 15 and younger to connect with nature, learn about the Mississippi River and experience the joy of fishing.

The center provides all the needed equipment at no charge.

Kids will cast their lines from the public dock outside the center in Wabasha.

Kids can enjoy the outdoors responsibly, especially the learning the importance of using lead-free tackle to prevent the unintentional poisoning of Bald Eagles and other species of birds and animals.

‘Fishing on the refuge’ runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday and Saturday through August 12th.

