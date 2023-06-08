Father loses second child in 2 months after son drowns in lake

A father says he has lost his son after just burying his daughter a few months before.
A father says he has lost his son after just burying his daughter a few months before.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - A father in Tennessee says he is mourning the loss of his two children in just a span of a couple of months.

Calvin Johnson said his 24-year-old son Kevon Johnson drowned in Percy Priest Lake on May 26.

The heartbroken father told WKRN that his son disappeared while on the water in the Party Cove area and never returned.

Calvin Johnson has since started a GoFundMe to help with his son’s funeral expenses. He said his son’s death came just a short time after having to bury his 21-year-old daughter, Ke’Asia Franklin, who died in a car crash.

“I was at work when I was notified that he had drowned,” Calvin Johnson wrote. “And I was already going through the grieving process after burying her.”

The father said his daughter died about two weeks before her 22nd birthday.

As of Thursday, the father has raised more than $10,000 to help with the funeral services and memorial.

“I want to let everybody know that I appreciate all the help that we have been receiving while we go through our time of grief,” Calvin Johnson wrote.

The father said he also plans on using some of the money raised to purchase headstones in his children’s memory.

“I greatly appreciate everything! God bless each and every one of you!” the father wrote.

