Family confirms body of Madeline Kingsbury found north of Mabel

MABEL, Minn. (KTTC) – The family of Madeline Kingsbury confirmed Thursday afternoon that the body found north of Mabel on Wednesday is Madeline.

Madeline’s sister, Megan Kingsbury, released the following statement on behalf of their family:

“We’re relieved that Madeline has been found after months of intensive searching and grateful for the extraordinary efforts by law enforcement, other first responders and volunteers. We’re certain that the correct person has been arrested, will be appropriately charged, and convicted of his crimes. Things are moving in the right direction there and we look forward to getting justice for Madeline. For right now we will mourn as a family and properly and respectfully lay her to rest.”

The remains were found Wednesday afternoon by a Fillmore County deputy in some brush off Highway 43. They were located using information generated during the Madeline Kingsbury investigation.

After locating the remains, law enforcement personnel arrested Kingsbury’s former partner and father of her children, Adam Fravel, on probable cause in connection to Kingsbury’s disappearance.

Fravel is being held on second-degree murder with intent/not premeditated charge pending a court hearing on June 8. He is being held in the Winona County Jail.

The Winona Police Department, Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) agents and crime scene personnel, and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office worked to identify Kingsbury.

