Ex-boyfriend of Kingsbury arrested for second degree murder

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Adam Fravel, former partner of Madeline Kingsbury and father of her two children, has just been charged with second degree murder with intent.

Madeline has been missing for almost two months now. This is the first time any charges have been brought in the case. He is being held in the Winona County jail.

Megan Kingsbury, sister of Madeline, has confirmed Fravel’s arrest and said the family is waiting for more information before releasing a statement.

