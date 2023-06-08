Dance classes at The Bee Bop Club

OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – Lynette and Brian Dawley with The Bee Bop Club joined Midwest Access Thursday to chat about dance classes and teach host Kamie Roesler some moves.

Classes are on Monday nights from 7-8 pm.

They are located at 350 Academy St. Owatonna.

This is a four-week class. Cost is $26 per person for all four sessions. Couples/singles welcome.

Pre-registration is required.

Pleases contact Lynette Dawley at DanceMadeEasy@hotmail.com

Learn more here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.